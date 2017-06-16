‘I don’t like Katrina Kaif anymore’: 10 revelations Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya EXCLUSIVELY made on BollywoodLife

BollywoodLife conducted a Facebook Live chat with one of the most loved couples of the television industry – Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, yesterday. During the chat their fans shot a lot of interesting questions at these two and we were amazed to see how candidly they answered all of them.

Here is a list of 10 most interesting things that DiVek talked about –

Divyanka would like to shake a leg with Salman Khan

On being asked who would she like to dance with amongst Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, DT said, “Salman Khan. Easy to achieve (laughs). Everything Salman does, I see myself doing it. I can do all this nicely, ‘mawaaligiri’.”

I see myself doing everything that Varun does: Vivek Dahiya

Answering the same question, Vivek said, “I’ll go with Varun Dhawan. There’s a VD connection there. He’s got energy. I feel out of all these actors, Hrithik Roshan is too difficult. I see myself doing everything that Varun Dhawan does. That’s my forte. That’s my zone.”

I don’t like Katrina Kaif anymore: Vivek Dahiya

When our reporter asked Vivek to choose a dance partner from a list of actresses, he spontaneously took Katrina Kaif’s name. A seemingly excited Vivek told us that he doesn’t need any other actress’ name as he cannot hear anything beyond Katrina’s name. But, minutes later, he changed his statement and said, “Actually, I don’t like Katrina Kaif anymore.” Divyanka even tried to remind him that he is LIVE, but while he didn’t give any specific reason for not liking the actress, he stuck to his point.

He later took Deepika Padukone‘s name, a choice even his wife approved.

Divyanka wants to be a part of this film’s remake

If they get a chance to feature in a remake of a classic, which film would they like to be a part of, we asked. “Lamhe,” said DT. It was a cute sight to see Divyanka convincing her hubby to do the film as he didn’t seem much excited about the idea. He said he would love to do Pooja Bhatt’s Junoon instead.

What was the first thing that Vivek gifted Divyanka ?

The first thing that Vivek gifted her was a photoframe with a romantic poem inside it. It was a Hindi translation of an English poem, written by Vivek himself. “He thought he would be able to impress me sooner by writing it in Hindi,” she quipped. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star revealed that before marriage they used to discuss how an ideal relationship should be and according to her the poem was a beautiful summation of all those conversations.

The best thing about Divyanka is?

According to Vivek, the best thing about Divyanka is her smile. He might be tired, angry, or upset; but her smile never fails to charge him up.

What’s the first thing that they will do if they win Nach Baliye 8?

Divek will visit a Shiv temple first, if they win Nach Baliye 8.

Vivek Dahiya is open to working in Pakistan

A fan asked the couple when will they come to Pakistan. Considering the political situation of the country, we thought the couple will ask us to skip the question but much to our surprise they answered it. Vivek said he has been to Pakistan earlier and he is more than open to working there but only after the conditions improve between the two countries.

Divyanka Tripathi won’t attempt a reality show after Nach Baliye 8

While urging her fans to vote for them, Divyanka revealed that she might not participate in any reality show after Nach Baliye 8 as she feels acting is her forte. This is why she wants to win the title all the more.

In no hurry to have babies

On being questioned about family planning, Divyanka said that babies are a huge responsibility and she would like to take the decision when she is mentally ready for it.

What was that one thing that Vivek discovered about Divyanka during the course of Nach Baliye 8?

Vivek had no idea about Divyanka’s injuries before marriage and he got to know about them only during Nach.