I felt really emotional to sing for Simbu: Yuvan Shankar Raja

The audio launch of Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja kickstarted with the brilliant speech of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, a long-time friend of Simbu, who has composed the music for the film, thereby making his debut as a composer. Speaking about Simbu, Yuvan said, “Simbu is not naive when it comes to music. It is in his blood. He used to visit my recording studio and would ask about the different sound effects and instruments in my computer most of which I, myself wouldn’t have explored. He is a multi-talented person. We recorded for about 4 to 5 hours, and I was fagged out with all the layers and variety of tracks. Whenever I used him in my album, I gave him high-pitched songs. And Simbu had his time when I sang for his composition. It was an emotional moment for me to sing in his composition. He gave quite a lot of tough notes, I somehow managed and justified my job I hope.”

Director Rajesh, who has collaborated with Santhanam in a handful of super-hit films, said he would start shooting for his next project with Santhanam from January. “My next film will be with Santhanam. I have already narrated five stories, and he doesn’t seem convinced. Finally, he liked a script, and we are going on floors from January 2018. During Boss Engira Baskaran and OKOK shoots, he used to ask me, “I have screen presence through the movie, but why do you guys fly alone for foreign locations to shoot songs? I will do something witty in songs too”. For which I would say that it’s a romantic track and a witty touch will be irrelevant. He would say that he too will fly to foreign locations some day in future. Today when I see him romancing in international locations I feel happy. I guess that’s the reason he wanted to become a hero. Jokes apart, he is a person who always has this quest for what’s next. He has almost teamed with all the leading actors. As a friend, I’m happy about his success.” (ALSO READ- Exclusive: Mani Ratnam not ready to drop Simbu from his next project!)

(Text courtesy Surendhar MK)