I have no memory of Bigg Boss 11, says Hina Khan

By now, we are very familiar with Hina Khan’s weak memory. But it’s actually a good quality since she is able to move on pretty quick, at least that’s what Hina feels. It’s been over a month since Bigg Boss 11 ended and she already forgot what it was like being locked in the house. She was vacationing in Sri Lanka with boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal and the two even performed at an event in the country. In an interview with TOI, the actress spilled beans on how her image was affected post Bigg Boss 11, working with Shilpa Shinde and getting married someday. She also speaks about her future projects with the portal and has films on her mind right now, other than a fiction show.

Speaking about how her image was affected after participating in the show, she said, “I feel that people relate to me even more now. My fan base has changed and it comprises more educated people. The feedback that I am getting has left me surprised. While trying to be real on reality TV, I forgot that I had to play a game. Mujhe politically correct hona nahi aata hai. People shouldn’t expect me to behave like the character (Akshara) that I played, it doesn’t work like that in real life. Akshara will be remembered for what she was, par kabhi toh real Hina saamne aayegi na. You can like or dislike me. You are entitled to form an opinion about me and I don’t fear being judged. I am blessed that I quickly forget things. I have no memory of Bigg Boss.” (ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan makes surprising revelations about her Bigg Boss 11 journey, future projects – watch video)

She also revealed that she has absolutely no problem working with Shilpa Shinde and that she is very professional that way. She says, “If I have to work with Shilpa, I will be okay. I am very professional, I can work with my enemies, too. My habit of forgetting everything is a good quality. Also, none of the contestants are my enemies. Shilpa and I are different people and so is our approach towards life. I won’t be judgmental by saying whose is good or bad. If I bump into her, I am definitely going to say hello to her, hug her and ask how she is doing.”

She also revealed that she’ll get married after a couple of years and will focus on her career now. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.