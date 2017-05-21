I started doing American films and TV before Priyanka Chopra but of course I don’t have the publicity machine: Shehnaz Treasurywala

In the recent past, many Indian actors have gone to the west to try their luck in Hollywood, but not all have been able to taste success. Whenever such a topic emerges, it’s only a few names that are taken and Priyanka Chopra‘s name definitely tops that list.

Many journalists have tried to decode Priyanka’s exponential success in the West but none of them have come even close to Shenaz Treasurywala‘s understanding of PeeCee’s Hollywood success.

When asked if it’s a conscious decision to not take up several projects in a career expanding over a decade, Shehnaz said, “I’ve not been in India for the past seven years. I’ve been working in American shows and films. I currently even have one on Netflix. It’s called ‘Brown Nation’. I started doing American films and TV before Priyanka, but of course I do small roles in big films and I don’t have the publicity machine working around me. I have been working in ‘Brown Nation’, ‘Nightly Show’, ‘One Life To Live’, ‘Gentlemen’, ‘The Big Sick’.”In Bollywood, Shenaz will next be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer “Munna Michael“.

We personally feel that there was no need for Shehnaz to mention Priyanka in that statement for firstly, that was not the question and secondly, the answer would have been perfectly complete even without that little mention. Still, if she wanted to compare herself to Priyanka then she should have atleast got her facts right. The actress was a big name in Bollywood before even she ventured into Hollywood and ofcourse that played a big role in her popularity. Secondly, the way she conducted herself and her choice of work added to her fandom there. So Shehnaz, her success is definitely not a publicity gimmick!