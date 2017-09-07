‘I think about sex more than 40 times a day’ says Splitsvilla X’s alleged winner Priyank Sharma

Delhi boy Priyank Sharma has been winning hearts with his looks and attitude in the current season of Splitsvilla X. His charm coupled with great physique has the girls going weak on their knees. What many don’t know is that, the seemingly sweet Priyank has a naughty side to him as well. We caught up with the Dilli ka munda to find out about his fantasies and sexcapades.

So, here it goes –

1. Are you a virgin?

We live in the 21st century and I was 21 years old when I lost my virginity

2. What do you think about sex?

Fun and satisfaction

3. Are you kinky? How kinky can you get?

I am quite kinky to an extent. I can cross the limits

4. How many times do you think about sex?

In a day, more than 40 times or maybe much much more

5. Where do you want to have sex?

Shower is the one place that defines by kinkiness

6. Weirdest place you have had sex?

In a car in the mall parking

7. Would you do it in a plane?

It’s too uncomfortable for me

8. Best way to kiss?

Go slow with the flow and then hard

9. Would you like a threesome?

No, I want to be alone with my partner.

Reports suggest that Roadies fame Priyank Sharma has already won the 10th season of Splitsvilla along with his on-screen girlfriend Divya Agarwal. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh, the show is still underway and is getting bolder with each episode. Most of the viewers feel that Priyank makes a better pair with Nibedita but if rumours are to be believed then it’s Divya who has won the show with him. However, nothing can be said until an official confirmation comes from the channel. But, considering his growing popularity we will not be shocked if the rumour actually turns out to be true.