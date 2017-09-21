I was really happy that after getting auditioned by Bhumi Pednekar, I was acting with her in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, says Neeraj Sood

After working with Bhumi Pednekar in “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, actor Neeraj Sood has praised the actress, saying she takes her work very seriously.

In the film, Neeraj is seen as Bhumi’s father.

“I still remember Bhumi as an assistant director. She had auditioned me for ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’. She was as enthusiastic as she is as actor,” Neeraj told IANS. Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar’s film cruises along smoothly, earns Rs 39.68 crore

“I was really happy to know that after getting auditioned by her I was acting with her in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. We really bonded well because she knew my style of working which built a comfort zone on the sets between us. It was amazing working with her. She has always been a hard working girl and takes her work very seriously,” he added.

“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi’s characters who fall in love and plan to get married. But the twist in the tale comes when the groom discovers that he suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film’s director R.S. Prasanna has said that a sequel is in the pipeline.