“I will announce the name of my political party on February 21st,” confirms Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan , who had announced his political foray loud and clear last November, has now confirmed that he will reveal the name of his political party on February 21st before beginning his political journey at his hometown Ramanathapuram. Sources say Kamal Haasan is also expected to launch his whistle blowing platform Maiam Whistle in a formal event soon. Rajinikanth’s sudden foray into politics and his swift action regarding enrollment of party cares on the website rajinimandram.org has reportedly made Kamal Haasan to make quick decisions about his political journey. Also Read: Kamal Haasan finally resumes shoot for Vishwaroopam 2

His Full Statement

I have immense gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu who have given me everything! However, “gratitude” by itself is not adequate and the love and affection I have for them needs to be manifested in action & in deed. Further, there is true power in finding one’s purpose in life and mine is to challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of TAMIL NADU for some time now. However, for this to happen, my thoughts and actions need to collectively resonate with the people.

Therefore, as a follow up to the above and as hinted in the press conference of November, ’17, I intend to embark on a journey across the state from February 21, 2018 to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are?, what is afflicting them?, what their aspirations are? Further, this momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour. Simply put this is a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity for me to truly understand my people. Furthermore, this is being planned and executed in PHASES and over a period of time. In addition, I believe it will be truly appropriate if my political journey commences from the place of my birth and hometown Ramanathapuram. Following this, I intend on meeting and spending time with the people from the districts of Madurai, Dindigul, and Sivagangai. In addition, at the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by.

Finally, let’s question mediocrity and raise the bar on governance and welfare for the people of TN. This journey is intended towards that goal. I begin this journey with your support. Join hands with me to empower our country and state. I will see you soon.

(Text by Surendhar MK)