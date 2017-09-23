Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai teaser: Abhay Deol’s intriguing Tamil debut reminds us of The Da Vinci Code and Logan

After Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Kumar, now Abhay Deol is all set to make his debut in a Tamil movie. Titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai (This is the story that the devil told), the movie has Abhay Deol play King Vikramadithyan. The teaser for which had surfaced some time back has Deol in the garb of a warrior with a sadhu like appearances, with matted hair and beard. However, he isn’t in the teaser much, except coming towards the end of the promo.

Instead the teaser tells us about a secret society called Illuminati. Heard of the name? Well, that means you would have read the book, The Da Vinci Code or seen the movie. Illuminati is a secret society which is also very powerful and is said to have great minds like Leonardo Da Vinci and Isaac Newton as its members. For the first time perhaps, an Indian movie is talking about this society that has been said to be in existence for 1700 years. So that’s just as intriguing a factor about Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai apart from Abhay Deol’s look. There are also a couple of scenes that remind us of Logan, especially a foreigner guy who looks like Boyd Holbrook, who played the main antagonist in the 2017 superhero movie.

Here’s the teaser…

Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Guru Somasundaram and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead and is co-produced by Abhay Deol. The movie is directed by Rathindran R. Prasad. Earlier speaking to IANS, Prasad revealed a few details about Deol’s involvement in the movie. He said, “He (Abhay Deol) was so impressed with the script that he decided to come on board as the co-producer. The kind of encouragement we got from him was amazing. He plays a full-length character; a king called Vikramadityan, and he will dub his own lines in Tamil. He will be seen in the flashback portion which has a period set-up. It’s a road action thriller laced with fantasy.” he also revealed that Abhay had lost ten kgs to get a toned look but this role will that be of a cameo.