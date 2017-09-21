If SS Rajamouli is asked to make another Baahubali, he’ll fall on his face, opines Mukesh Bhatt – watch video

If a book on blockbusters of Bollywood will be written, a separate chapter will be saved for SS Rajamouli‘s Baahubali franchise. More so because it is not even a Bollywood film but a dubbed one at that. It’s not an unknown fact that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest grosser in Hindi. And since it’s release in late April of 2017, each and every film, especially those with the top three superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, is compared to Baahubali 2. Many have raised a question, if we’ll see another Baahubali 2 in Bollywood? Will any Bollywood director be able to recreate the mass hysteria as much as that of Baahubali 2? Also read: Sharad Kelkar, the voice of Prabhas in Baahubali 2 Hindi, talks about life after the success of the magnum opus

Well, veteran film producer, Mukesh Bhatt has answered that question for all of us. In fact he is of opinion that not even SS Rajamouli, the creator or Baahubali franchise will be able to recreate another Baahubali. While talking at Jagran Cinema Summit 2017 about the disparity between so called small and big films in Bollywood, Mukesh Bhatt says, “If you see the trend in last one and half, two years, after a Baahubali, a Hindi Medium does well. It came in opposition to Half Girlfriend, which is a bigger starcast film, bigger director, a bigger budget…boasted off so called better music but the business of Hindi Medium surprised everybody and I said ‘Thank God for a Hindi Medium‘ because then everybody would say, ‘only a Baahubali works, only a Rs 500 crore works, which is nonsense!”

He further added that if you’ll give same budget to SS Rajamouli again he won’t able to recreate a similar success. He said, “I will guarantee you one thing, you tell any studio to give that Rajamouli another Rs 500 crore and ask him to make a film 1/10th of Baahubali…he’ll fall on his face. Woh ban jaati hai, yeh filmein ban jaati yeh bana nahin sakte hum. These are the magical moments of our business. Even if you ask him (Rajamouli) in a close room he’ll say, ‘I don’t know whether I can make Baahubali again’. He’ll be honest enough to say that to you.”

Check out the video below (at 49:47): (Video Credit Viral Bollywood) Also read: Baahubali 2 LEAKED pic: SS Rajamouli teaches Rana Daggubati to be Bhallaladeva, while Prabhas seems distracted

Do you agree with Mukesh Bhatt’s statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…