If you were impressed by Virat Kohli’s bhangra, wait till you watch Anushka Sharma shaking a leg on the streets of Cape Town

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a whale of a time in Cape Town. Well, now that Virat’s back playing on the ground, it is indeed interesting to see her cheering for him from the stands. But before work called, the lovebirds spent as much time together as was possible for them. And this recent video that is being shared by the cricketer’s fan clubs has Anushka dancing her heart out on the streets of Cape Town.

One look at the video and you would know as to just how much fun did the couple is having there. A few days ago, we had also shared with you another video where Virat was doing the bhangra with teammate, Shikhar Dhawan, out on the streets. The newly married couple were also seen discount shopping there. Well, it seems like their fairytale ever after has only begun and they are enjoying every minute of it. Check out the video right here…

We have been sharing with you images from their honeymoon. All of them are taken sneakily by fans. That makes you realise how famous this couple is worldwide. The two, it seems, had a great time among people who didn’t throng them for selfies. That’s the best way to celebrate the new year – hassle free!