IFFI 2017 closing ceremony: Matin Rey Tangu trolls Salman Khan for ‘overacting’ and the actor can’t stop laughing – watch video

A few hours ago, we showed you pictures of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar leaving for Goa to bring the curtains down on International Indian Film Festival 2017 (IFFI). Both the stars are currently present at the venue enjoying the glittering final ceremony. Salman has already made his presence felt on the stage but what you didn’t know was his Tubelight co-star, Matin Rey Tengu, too, was part of the festivities. Both of them had a great time on stage. Mind you, Salman made it to the event despite a bad throat. That didn’t put a dent on his excitement for the show. In fact, Salman was really happy to see Matin on stage. Now we told you that there is a reason the actor is so fond of Matin. That’s because he hardly cares about Salman’s stardom and likes to say whatever he feels like. Here too the kid takes a jibe at him saying, ‘Abhi overacting mat karo’. Salman couldn’t stop laughing!

Salman and Matin then have a whale of time. Matin complains as to why hasn’t Salman visited Itanagar and Pashighat yet. If you are as clueless about the names, as was Karan Johar on stage, let us tell you they are places in Arunachal Pardesh, where Matin hails from. Salman was in splits. Matin feels that had the actor made it to his hometown, his throat wouldn’t have been as bad. Scroll to 1:48:14 and have fun!

You have to watch the whole show here to know how incredible these two were on stage. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are also part of the event. Akshay was seen seated in the audience while Katrina has just arrived. The event is still on, so stay tuned for more updates.