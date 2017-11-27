IFFI 2017: Lady in black Alia Bhatt will make your heart skip a beat – view pics

Alia Bhatt has touched down in Goa and she is all dressed up to attend the ongoing IFFI 2017. The actress stepped out in a gorgeous black gown by Needle & Thread. The lady in black was looking radiant and beautiful. black is totally Alia’s colour and she should definitely have more of it in her wardrobe. Even people against frills would love the intricate and soft work on the gown that she wore. We are totally waiting to know which screening Alia attended at IFFI.

Going by the timeline we can assume based on the time she posted pictures, the only movies left to be screened at the festival were Shuttle Life, Marionette, The World is Not Enough, Children of the Night, Birds without Names, the Lodger and The Cakemaker. All of the movies are made by talented, critically acclaimed filmmakers and sure it was a privilege to attend the screenings.

calling out your name.. A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:01am PST

🎩 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:49am PST

This year’s IFFI has already seen some awesome moments that will go down in history. Shah Rukh Khan dancing like there is no tomorrow at Kailash Kher’s concert has to be one of those moments. Then there is Sushant Singh Rajput’s interactive session where he vouched for the saying that ‘Content is King’.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Produced by Dharma Productions, the espionage drama is based on the book Calling Sehmat. The movie will feature Alia in a role of a Kashmiri woman who is a spy. Vicky Kaushal plays the male lead in the film. The cast and crew wrapped up the shooing schedule last month and the movie is aiming for a May 2018 release. The actress is also set to start shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer fantasy drama Brahmastra, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. She is also set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Quite a beautiful line up of movies she has!