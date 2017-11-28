IFFI 2017: Will S Durga finally be screened at the film festival?

The controversy surrounding IFFI 2017 and S Durga refuses to die down. If you haven’t been following this news, let us tell you that the I&B Ministry had recently overruled the jury’s decision and banned S Durga and Nude from being screened at the prestigious film festival. The makers of S Durga moved to the Kerala High Court, which ruled in favour of the movie and instructed the organisers to screen the movie. A last minute jury screening of the film was organised yesterday (November 27) and they have now forwarded their decision to the I&B Ministry. The ministry still has to look into the case and send its response to the High Court, which will in turn issue the ultimate order. So will S Durga finally be screened at IFFI 2017?

Well, it looks very difficult. According to multiple sources, even if the I&B Ministry and HC does give a nod, there might not be a slot available for S Durga to be screened. Being the last day of the film festival, all the slots are already booked. In fact, the closing ceremony is also scheduled to take place today evening. So finding a slot for screening the film will be very difficult. So, there is still no clarity if S Durga will be screened or not? In fact, even IFFI acting chairperson – Rahul Rawail, does not know what is going to happen as he waiting for the I&B Ministry to get back.

In the meantime, the director of the film – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, feels that the whole process where the decision of the ministry would be conveyed to the court and then the court would subsequently issue an order was a "mockery of the judiciary." He further added that the team has conspired against screening the film, as he mentioned, "The court has said, that the jury should see the censored version and the film should be screened at IFFI 2017. Instead the festival organisers sat on it for three days. They are just delaying to ensure that the film is not screened at IFFI this year."