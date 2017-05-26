IIFA 2017: Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leads the winners list in the technical categories, NO awards for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced the full list of winners in the Technical categories. Set to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the 14th & 15th of July,the 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will witness the felicitation of powerhouse performances and films at the highly anticipated Awards night. The Awards will air exclusively on COLORS.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leads the winners list by walking away with 4 awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra).

Other winners in the Technical category features Pink’s Ritesh Shah winning Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay andBodhaditya Bandyopadhyay for Editing. Larnell Stovall, Parvez Shaikh, `ANL` Arasu winning Best Action and Anuj Mathurwinning Sound Mixing for the film Sultan. Kapoor and Sons’ Adil Shaikh earns the Best Choreography Award for the song Kar Gayi Chull and Sound Design being won by Pranav Shukla for film Mirzya. Fan won two awards for Best Make up (Greg Cannom) and Special Effects Visual (Red Chillies VFX) categories. Neerja took an accolade for Production Design (Aparna Sud & Anna Ipe).

The IIFA Voting process is a stringent and methodical procedure. The popular category nominations are available for the global audience to participate in the voting process. The IIFA Global Voting went LIVE on 20th May 2017 and will be open till 18th June 2017. The final winners of the IIFA Awards are revealed on the night of the Awards ceremony. The results are surrounded by secrecy and the credibility of the voting process is one of the key parameters of this prestigious award.

As IIFA continues to bring together the biggest stars of Bollywood and Hollywood on one stage, the Awards will play host to some of the most celebrated stars and musicians of the Indian film industry, notable guests, and dignitaries from India and the region, world media and Indian cinema fans from across the globe. ALSO READ: IIFA 2017 Nominations list out! Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan’s films snubbed while Ae Dil Hai Mushkil rules the chart