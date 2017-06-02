IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to dazzle New York with some sizzling performances – read details

The award season is nearly over. However the biggest spectacle of them all – IIFA 2017, is yet to take place. This year the prestigious awards ceremony will take place in New York from July 13 to 15 and we are damn excited to watch the show. While several top stars will walk the red carpet, we hear that Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and a few others are going to dazzle the audience with some sizzling performances during the main show. This would be the first time we will see Salman, Katrina show off their crackling chemistry and give us a glimpse of what to expect from Tiger Zinda Hai, in a live performance.

Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will be hosting IIFA Rocks, while Karan Johar will host the main IIFA Awards. Several awards will be presented over three days. However, surprisingly, Aamir Khan’s Dangal did not make the list. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pink, Fan, Sultan, Kapoor & Sons, Sultan will take home the prestigious IIFA statuettes as they have been awarded for their excellence in the technical field and popular categories. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan couldn’t take his eyes off Katrina Kaif at the IIFA 2017 press conference and we have captured it in just 3 clicks)

The industry will also celebrate 25 years of AR Rahman during IIFA Rocks and the show is set to feature a never-seen-before medley of musicians including Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan and a few others. We shall be covering IIFA 2017 live from the event, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from the event and backstage right here…