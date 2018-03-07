Ila Paliwal: AR Rahman stitches the music together like no one else

Classical singer Ila Paliwal says Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is her inspiration, and she hopes to work with him again soon. Rahman produced Paliwai’s debut album Navaratna, released in 2015.

“AR Rahman is not only the executive producer of Navaratna, but he is my mentor. It is different experience all together to work with Mr Rahman, he is a legend. He stitches the music together like no one else, there is so much learning which happens when I associate with him,” Paliwal told IANS.

“He is my inspiration. I always look forward for opportunity to work with him. I hope we collaborate soon and come up with yet another successful album. We are not only good friends but also share a mentor-mentee relationship,” she added. (Also read: AR Rahman’s Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire to be played at Oscar concert)

Paliwal feels geographical boundaries no longer exist due to digital evolution. “I still feel the essence of our musical heritage needs more recognition globally. Having said that, I feel that globalisation and digitisation has extensively helped in spreading Indian music and culture in the west,” said Paliwal, who stays in New York.

“Today, Bollywood films release globally and Indian music is accessible to people across the globe. People in the West really enjoy Indian folk and Bollywood music, bhangra and garba being the most famous and recognisable forms. In recent times, classical music has also gained a lot of appreciation in the West as there are many more festivals and concerts being organised around the world. “However, more effort is needed to promote Indian classical music to be able to present it at prestigious venues around the globe.” Paliwal also won a RoundGlass Music Award in Best World Music Song category for Holi song. As a musician, she now wants to explore jazz, blues and Latin beats.