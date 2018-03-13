Ileana D’Cruz feels if an actress opens up about casting couch, “it will end their career!”

After the Harvey Weinstein incident in Hollywood, several Bollywood actors spoke up against casting couch, sexual harassment and much more. While many of them condemned it, only a few of them opened up about their personal experiences. Many of them even denied that such incidents take place in Bollywood. However, looks like Ileana D’Cruz has a different take on it. While she does not readily accept or reveal that such incidents take place in Bollywood, the actress did mention that when one does speak out about casting couch, they put their career at the stake.

While talking about an incident that she encountered while working down South, Ileana revealed to Bombay Times, "It might sound cowardly, but I do agree that if one speaks out about the casting couch, it will end their career. Years ago, a junior artiste down South, who was being propositioned by a big producer, sought my advice on how to deal with it. I told her that it's something that I couldn't decide for her. It is her decision and that nobody could force it on her. Many people have done it and it's up to her whether she wants to go ahead and do it or not. As far as exploitation and harassment is concerned, I wouldn't stand for it."

Ileana further mentioned that Indian actors are worshipped and hence, it would require a lot of people to come forward for everyone to realise the ugly truth of an actor. As she added to the national daily, "The fact of the matter is that if an A-list star is accused of something like this, you will require a large number of people to come forward, including A-list actresses and actors, to make a difference. Actors in this country are worshiped. So it will take many voices for people to acknowledge that huge stars could have such an ugly side. I can't watch Kevin Spacey's show anymore, though I have loved it earlier because he has been accused of harassment. It disgusts me as a person."

On the professional front, Ileana will be seen next alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid.