Ileana D’Cruz reveals her unexplored side in this distinctive new photoshoot

Ileana D’Cruz is making headlines for all the right reasons these days. The actress, who’s riding high on the success of her last release, Baadshaho, has exciting future projects in her kitty and she couldn’t have asked for anything better. The Barfi! actress known for her hourglass figure has stunned us in many photoshoots so far but her recent one is one of the best. We like shoots which don’t conform to the rules and we adore celebs that are game for such unprecedented ones. Ileana is the cover girl for the September issue of Cosmopolitan India and her new set of pictures are the perfect example of haute couture fashion. The pictures and the styling are trendy and it defines high-end fashion in the most appropriate way. Also Read: Ileana D’Cruz: It would be prudish to say ‘I don’t want to be a prop in a film’

Ileana’s uber chic styling in her new photoshoot has Parisian written all over it. The stylist was definitely inspired by the French capital and retro fashion for we can see the smooth blend of the two themes in these pictures. This peculiar photoshoot has Ileana redefining power-dressing in pictures that are too cool to handle. A fashionista by birth, such outlandish photoshoots give me a new high and another reason to love my profession. Right from the printed Roberto Cavalli and Marks & Spencer pantsuit to chic tunics, Ileana’s stylist has literally scratched her brains to make her stand out and present her in the most peculiar way so far. September has been a great month as far as the photoshoots are concerned. Also Read: When Ileana D’Cruz took power dressing to a whole new level of sophistication for Baadshaho promotions

Our only concern is the selection of the picture as the cover of the magazine. The cover nowhere resembles the pictures inside and the other ones are far better than it. Also, the cover photo is so blah and uninteresting that it fails to arouse any curiosity among the readers. The main image is just like any other random photoshoot of the actress which we have seen in the past and looks just too ordinary. Wished the stylist had opted for something different, which could have made eyeballs pop out.

While just three pictures from the shoot are out so far, we hope they release the others soon as we can’t hold our horses any longer.