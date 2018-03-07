In case you were missing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, here swoon over his latest pics

It’s indeed been really long since we have seen Shah Rukh Khan’s handsome son Aryan Khan. I mean, there was a time when every next day you would get to see a picture of him chilling with his bunch of friends but strangely, he’s been quite missing in action of late. Say in that case, he is not even sharing any snap on his Instagram feed considering his last post dates back to December 18. So when we stumbled upon this certain fanclub who happened to get their hands on an unseen pic of a shirtless Aryan flaunting his washboard abs, we obviously couldn’t keep calm. Like just look at him…Isn’t he looking damn hot in this one? Also read: Results out! Not Ahaan Panday but Aryan Khan has a sexier swag, say voters

Of course, his fixation with the straight face has still not left him but then who cares when you have a picture like this to swoon over? Well, now that’s like making one killer comeback on the internet. Here, check out all his latest pics below and tell me if you don’t go weak in the knees…Girls, we hope you are with us on this!

Aryan Khan #aryankhan #fbaryankhan A post shared by ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ (@future.bollywood) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:04am PST

That way if you see, Aryan is pretty much cordial towards the fans that he’s garnered over time. He not only stops by to pose for the paparazzi but also acknowledges requests from fans whenever they ask him for a picture. Guess he’s following his dad’s advice who had once mentioned, “I understand we are part of the media. I have told my kids also and my son kind of understands. I have told them listen if photographers come stand, give the pictures and ask, ‘can I go now’. They’ll all listen to you because I have known them for 25 years.”