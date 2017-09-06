In Pics: Amidst break up rumours, let’s take a look at how Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s fairytale love story evolved over the years

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra certainly look like a match made in heaven. After making their debut together in Student Of The Year, the duo, who were also paired together in the film, continued to stay great friends. Rumours of them dating started doing the rounds a few years later but they never confirmed or denied anything to the world. While they were also a part of another film – Kapoor & Sons, the actors managed to keep details of their relationship under wraps. Recently, however, they had started making more appearances together and also didn’t mind getting clicked together. There also were times when the two were questioned about each other and while they played with words, their “guilty smile,” as put by Karan Johar on his show, Koffee With Karan, betrayed their emotions.

However, with recent rumours suggesting that things have soured between the two, over differences thanks to Sidharth’s proximity with his A Gentleman co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, we couldn’t help but feel like taking a trip down the memory lane to look at pictures of the adorable couple. So we did just that and decided to take you along. Sit back…

While they might have not started dating immediately, you could clearly see the sparkling chemistry between the two right from their first film – Student Of The Year. Sidharth snatched Alia from Varun in the film and seems to have won the lady’s heart in real life too. Doesn’t this picture make you really nostalgic?

Remember this sizzling hot photoshoot for a magazine? Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra set the temperatures soaring with their intense camaraderie while in some itsy bitsy clothes on the beach. They garnered much appreciation for the pictures. Also, the pictures further flamed the dating rumours. Don’t think the actors were complaining though.

While their romance was budding, they signed up for Kapoor And Sons Since 1921 and needless to say, their cute chemistry was one of the many highlights of the film. Their shenanigans while promoting the film, too, helped further the film’s prospects on release.

Check out this cute, goofy pic of the two. Unlike other young couples of Bollywood, Sidharth and Alia didn’t indulge in much PDA initially. So, catching Alia in a candid moment, even as Sid lovingly looked at her, sure made our day.

And after continuously denying being in love, the two were finally spotted while on a movie date. This picture speaks a thousand words, doesn’t it? Clearly, Delhi boy Sid isn’t very happy with all the papz but Alia’s expression says she couldn’t care less. Pyaar kiya toh darna kya, right?

Alia’s don’t-give-a-damn attitude seemed to have rubbed on Sidharth too as the two returned from their Amsterdam vacation together. While they chose to leave for their holiday separately, the duo had no qualms whatsoever in being clicked at the airport together. Did you notice how they were basically twinning? Hashtag – couple goals!

On her 22nd birthday, Sidharth, being the cutest boyfriend ever, gifted his ladylove, a high-end camera that was imported from the US. How affectionate of the actor to have actually considered Alia’s love for pictures and come up with the thoughtful gift.

At the launch of Karan Johar’s book, The Unsuitable boy. Alia and Sidharth held on to each other for a long time after exchanging pleasantries. They didn’t have any issue getting clicked that way either. Some khullam khulla pyaar, this!

When Priyanka Chopra was last in Mumbai, for the promotions of her first Hollywood film, Baywatch, she threw a party for B-Townies. Of course Sid and Alia were among the guests. When Alia headed out of the party, Sid, like a doting boyfriend, escorted her to her car and opened the door for her. He isn’t called A Gentleman for nothing, folks!

Ever since, the couple has been quite open about getting clicked together. In fact, they didn’t even shy away from taking sides. Remember the one time that Kamaal R Khan had made a derogatory comment on Alia and Sid’s Vogue photoshoot and the Aiyaary actor gave him an earful in a series of tweets? Well, hashtag – boyfriend goals.

Alia, just like most of us, surely seems to love channeling her inner princess and that is exactly what she might be doing when she chose to wear this gorgeous peachy number with a voluminous skirt for an award function. But, as anyone who has ever worn so much fabric together would know, she had a bit of a problem with the skirt but she needn’t have worried because her Prince Charming came to her rescue and escorted her to the stage, where she was to collect an award. Talk about being a supportive couple!

And while the rumour mill is abuzz with break up stories, the two have almost always denied it. Well, we so wish that they sort out their differences and get back together. What’s a relationship without a little lovers’ tiff, right? Do you, too, want to see the two get back together? Comment below…