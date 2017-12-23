[In Pics] Janhvi Kapoor’s smile will surely make your day, but wait till you see Ishaan Khatter’s reaction to her Instagram post

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news for her big Bollywood debut – Dhadak. However it is her latest Instagram post that has stolen our attention today (December 23). The young diva posted a picture of herself today with only a monkey in her caption. While her caption might puzzle you, it is surely her smile that will still your hearts and make your day. But wait till you see her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter’s reaction. After seeing her picture, Ishaan posted only a goat in her comments sections. We don’t know whether he was calling her a goat instead of a monkey or if there is some inside joke between the two co-stars, but whatever it is, the actor’s reaction is really hilarious.

In the Instagram picture, Janhvi looks drop dead gorgeous in a white kurti. This is a candid picture, where Janhvi is seen laughing out loud on some joke or something on the sets of Dhadak. Her smile is really infectious and we can’t take our eyes off of her. Check out her post right here and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below!

For those of you who don’t know, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are going to set the silver screen on fire next year when Dhadak releases on July 6, 2018. The film is the Hindi remake of hit Marathi movie – Sairat. It deals with the taboo of intercaste marriage in India. However, the director of Dhadak – Shashank Khaitan, has made a few changes to the script of Sairat. Not only has he set it in Rajasthan, but he is also making the film in an urban setting. The basic premise is the same though. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Dhadak, Janhvi and Ishaan right here.