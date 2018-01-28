In Pics: Kajol set to get her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Bollywood actress Kajol has been one of the leading ladies of the entertainment industry. The 43-year old actress has added one more feather to her hat by becoming the seventh Bollywood personality to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. A skilled sculpting team from Madame Tussauds arrived at Mumbai and took more than 200 measurements including tiny details of eyes and hair so that they can give an authentic representation of the star. Talking about the process, Kajol said, “It was an incredible process to have a sitting for my wax figure. It took approximately 4 hours to measure and get all the details. I love knowing that the artists are now working on every tiny detail and I’m so excited to see the finished result in Singapore!”

Craig Connor, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore said, "Kajol is a major star, and we are honoured to partner up with her, her glamorous presence amongst the other Bollywood stars will be a great asset in the awards setting".

On the work front, Kajol has just started the shooting of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming production venture Eela. Kajol will be playing the role of a single parent in this film and the story will revolve around the mother and her relationship with her son. The movie is an adaptation of Anand Gandhi’s Gujarati play, Beta Kaagdo and will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Kajol whose last Bollywood flick was Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan will be seen after three long years on the silver screen with Eela.