In Pics: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale

TV stars Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey celebrate their fourth anniversary today. In an age where relationships have become so casual, these two actors have proved the proverbial myth wrong. Who says romance doesn’t last after marriage? Look at Ravi and Sargun. They have courted each other for years before tying the knot and have now completed four years of their happy conjugal life together. Honestly, we live in an era where most celebrities are either in news for broken relationships or infidelity. But amid all this, Ravi and Sargun have managed to maintain their loyalties, with their heads held high. Even when the wifey visited her husband on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Spain earlier this year, their cutesy romance could easily melt a million hearts!

In a previous interview, when Sargun was asked about her first meeting with Ravi, she had said, “He was to play this mentally retarded guy; they showed me photographs of the look test, and my reaction was chee. So, I was expecting this really odd looking guy on the sets. We were to shoot the promo; Ravi knocked on my vanity door dressed in this red jacket looking cool and cute. My first reaction was- who is this cute guy? That’s when I realised he was to play my husband.”On the other hand, Ravi had a different opinion about his wife. “I found her extremely lively and vibrant but she found me very reserved, something that I am not. Later, of course, we realised we are very similar, which is how we got attracted to each other,” he revealed in another interview. So let’s see some cute pictures of the couple who are definitely giving relationship goals to many couples…

A family member of Ravi, who’s a friend is privy to their equations off-screen. She tells us, “They are the cutest couple we have in the family. Ravi is always taking care of Sargun. They are two really nice-hearted souls and are always smiling and spreading smiles around. They complement each other really well.”

She also further adds, “Whenever they have an argument, their patch up too is extremely cute. Usually, it’s Ravi who makes up first.”

They have always been the cutest couple of TV. We hope their love story keeps giving us all the couple goals even years down the line. Happy Anniversary Ravi and Sargun!