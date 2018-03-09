In Suhana’s absence, Katrina takes charge of rectifying SRK’s Instagram pics

If you remember, Shah Rukh Khan had once mentioned how Suhana Khan keeps cribbing that he uses too many filters on Instagram. He had deliberately even posted a highly edited pic of him and Suhana and captioned it saying, “When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters.” Little did we know that Katrina Kaif would take up the responsibility to monitor SRK’s Insta in Suhana’s absence. Yes, Katrina was so disturbed seeing Shah Rukh’s selfie that he posted last night that she not only gave him a hearing but also clicked another clearer picture of him. Also read: ‘You use too many filters’, Suhana tells father Shah Rukh Khan

As Shah Rukh posted the pic clicked by Katrina and captioned it saying, “My media manager strikes again!! @katrinakaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.” Here, check out the post below:

And here’s the “dark selfie” that he’s talking about:

We are sure Suhana is going to be the happiest to know that she is not the only one who doesn’t approve of his Insta pics. Nevertheless, we personally love all the pics that SRK posts irrespective of whether it’s dark or horribly zoomed in his face. For us, what matters is how every pic of his has a story to tell, just like how even this one has added on to the storybook. Your thoughts?