Incredibles 2 to clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3 this EID?

One of the most common feeling towards Salman Khan‘s films is the anticipation for its release. People just can’t wait to catch up with the actor at the theatres. Another obvious connection is Eid. Salman and this festival go hand in hand. It’s serves as Eidi for his fans. But it seems during Eid 2018, he will get company at the theatres. Ideally, nobody thinks it’s viable to clash with a Salman Khan film. This year, Race 3 is releasing on Eid but Hollywood it seems wants to give it a shot. So we might have Race 3 locking horns with Incredibles 2 this June. (Also read: Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Mission Impossible 6 – check out the ten Hollywood movies that will give Bollywood a run for its money in 2018!)

This year Eid might fall on June 14 or June 15. Incredibles 2’s poster makes it clear that the film will release on June 15. Race 3 had booked the Eid spot long back, so there is a huge possibility that Salman Khan will take on the animated characters at the box office. Now there could be changes too. Earlier Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom was supposed to clash with Race 3. But later the film took the June 22 spot to be on the safer side because on Indian turf no one can beat Salman Khan!

Race 3 is the third installment in the hit franchise. In the first two movies, Saif Ali Khan has been a constant. But the third film went bigger with the inclusion of Salman Khan in the lead. Jacqueline Fernandez has been retained in the series but apart from her and Anil Kapoor, the cast is completely new. In fact, the director’s baton has been passed from Abbas Mustan to Remo D’Souza as well. So it will be like a completely new film in the series.