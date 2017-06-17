India Banega Manch: Salman Khan croons Sajan Radio and warms the hearts of contestants on the show

Salman Khan was the special guest on India Banega Manch, which was shot at Bandra fort this week. He came to promote Tubelight with Sohail Khan. The superstar revealed how he used to play there as a kid and as a teenager visited the place with his girlfriends (well, he seems to have hinted at that!). Salman kicked it off singing Sajan Radio from Tubelight and the crowd there went into a tizzy. A huge crowd had gathered there to catch a glimpse of the actor. There was a Bajrangi Group that caught his notice. It was madness when he stepped down from the stage to head to the control room. We saw two fabulous performances from N House Crew and a contemporary dancer Saddam. It was Saddam who won the round. (Also Read: India Banega Manch premieres with a bang; Naadyog Group earns a spot in the semi-finale)

Saddam was totally speechless seeing Bhai. Salman Khan revealed that he had met him before while during an advertisement. The next guy was Mastan Bhai who revealed that he was a huge fan of Salman. He was from Bellary, Karnataka. He lifted up a plough of 45 kgs with his teeth. Bhai poked fun at Krushna Abhishek’s abs on the show. Salman Khan was stunned to see this. The Baahubali from Karnataka also broke a stone with his hand. Salman congratulated Mastan Ali Bhai and said he loved it. Mona Singh was also speechless seeing such dare-devilry. They got 517 points and got the stage.

We had a number of other contestants including a dancer who performed on Jag Ghoomeya and two other women. There was a dose of comedy also. Lakhan Lal won this segment and got a chance to meet Salman Khan. He was speechless on seeing the superstar. He made him laugh a lot which he adored. Salman revealed that Sohail Khan wears his clothes. He also revealed that Salman only sees the good in people. He also said that they double dated the same girl with Sohail taking out Salman's girlfriend in college.

They also revealed how Arbaaz Khan once took the car out and damaged it. Salman said that he took the blame on himself and this was revealed to dad Salim Khan only a few days back. The next performance was from Team Breakers who danced on Ladki Beautiful. Jamshedpur’s troupe Rohit Ke Rustom did an energetic dance and were thrilled to see Salman. They were in tears and he told them not to cry. Mastan Ali was the winner of the evening.