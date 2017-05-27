Indian Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s alleged girlfriend Anusmriti Sarkar all set to make her Bollywood debut

A love story between a cricketer and an actress is nothing new these days, in fact not just these days, we’ve been witnessing it since yesteryears be it Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Reena Roy and Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, Neena Gupta and Sir Vivian Richards, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, with latest being Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. Well looks like one more will be added to the list. We are talking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and actress Anusmriti Sarkar. It is alleged that two are dating and have been spotted quite a few times spending time with each other. Now according a report in mid-day, Anusmriti, who has been a part of quite a few Bengali and Telugu films is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Arita Singh’s Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq.

Talking about the film, she said, “It is a heart touching love story, the makers will announce the project soon.” She also revealed that she has other film offers as well. Also read: While Anushka Sharma loves beard on Virat Kohli, Sagarika Ghatge is happy to see a beardless Zaheer Khan

For the uninitiated, it all started when Bhuvneshwar Kumar posted a pic on his Instagram account with the caption, “Dinner date, full pic soon.” Later it was revealed that the mystery girl is indeed Anusmriti Sarkar, as the two were spotted leaving in a car. Also read: Anushka Sharma is slayin it in a jumpsuit as she poses with Virat Kohli at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams!

Dinner date 😊 full pic soon 😉 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

He later posted:

“Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her”, please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it.. I myself will introduce the one when it’s time. A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 19, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

Since then a lot has been written and speculated about the duo and addressing those reports, Anusmriti took to Instagram and posted, “A lot has been said about me and him recently. A lot of hate has been given, for no fault of us. Whether you like the idea or not, it’s a request – if you don’t know the entire story, please don’t judge. Are we friends? Yes. Does that mean we deserve hate and scrutiny? Leave me in my personal space. It effects me n my family…!”

Keep following BollywoodLife for more updates…