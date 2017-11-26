Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 : 10 Best Moments of the Day from the Gala evening

ITA Awards 2017 presents on TV today with the entire Televsion industry present on the show to honour the talented yeara that was. Though the show was indeed a gala affair what with all the spectacular performances and Maneish Paul as the host, still we have managed to steal away some of the moments that have managed to place itself above the others. Lets have a look at ten special moments from the night:

#The Kher way of doing it– Anupam Kher is the chairperson of Jury ITA and knowing him and his charisma when it cimes to being an artist par excellence, we can presume the credibility it brings to the awards. Anupam took to the stage to set the ship sailing as he announced the the first awards. Anupam Kher stated that this is where we celebrate the talent televisin holds now.

#The Woman oops Man in disguise: It was hilarious to see how Maneish refused to recignise Ali Asgar who for once was not in any woman-ly diguise. He tried his best to convince Maneish that he indeed is Ali. Maneish observed how he has not seen Ali in his original self for past 8years.

#Telly-queens present a tribute to Bolly-queens: It was spectacle to watch when gorgeous ladies Barkha, Ada Khan and Helly Shah gave a fitting tribute to some old numbers and yesteryears’ bollywood queens.

#Masseuse from Thailand: Ali returns as a thai masseuse as he reminds Maneish of having taken massage from him and not having paid for it. Later Ali goes on to attack Ada and Arjun Bijlani from audience. Arjun almost gets sandwiched by the kissing queen Ali and it takes interruption from Maneish to save him.

#Bollywood Golden Era: Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya perform to classic Bollywood songs from the Golden 90’s as we cannot help but get nostalgic.

#LipSing for Naagin By Farah and Maneish: Farah Khan us awarded as the television personality and she takes the stage with Maneish for an act of Lip Sing and this time round it is for Naagin. The audience is left in splits as Mouni Roy almost covers her face as the two troll a scene from Naagin.

#Kyonki Smriti Irani Bhi kabhi ITA best actress Thi: Smriti Irani is felicitated onstage by Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan as they also reveal that she was the popular actress for their initial five years even when there was just newspaper forms for voting. Smriti observes that she was once a host to this function and now life has indeed come a full circle for her. She thanks Ekta Kapoor for taking a chance with her even while no one else believed in her.

#Ek-Thi Kapoor: It was hilarious when Ali dressed as Ekta took the stage making Ekta laugh till she was red. Ali walks down to Ekta as he thanks her for the opportunities he recieved, she commends him and says he would remain Kamal for her.

#Some Quality Tumkas: Shubhangi Atre our very own Bhabhiji and Kamya Punjabi are forced to show off some of their dancing skills as Maneish tricks them into it. They share some Tumkas as the crowd goes galore with hooting.

#Trolling with Maneish: Maneish does not leave anyone as he goes on pulling everybody’s legs but one that stood out was when he tried doing that Vivian DSena who arrived onstage to get his best actor award a bit late. Now Vivian tried his luck at giving it back to Maneish but Maneish Paul BEING Maneish Paul has the poor guy floored, so much so Vivian just walks over to hug it out with Maneish so he just SHUTS UP! Maneish takes the same opportunity to take a dig at Kunal Jaisingh for his long luscious hairs.