Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 : The Complete List of the One’s who bagged the awards for the night

ITA Awards finds a special place with the television lovers as it is rightfully taken as the Oscars of television. Hence all the rage about this 17th installment in the league of it. This time round as stated earlier there has been a record breaking amount of voting. Maneish Paul announces that this time they have had over 1 crore people voting as the ITA went digital. The awards were announced quite some time back though the channel airs the awards in its full glory today. The categories have been Jury and Popular with some special awards and felicitations. Here’s the complete list of the winners for the year also the special awards and recognitions:
JURY AWARDS
Best Actress Supporting Role: Rajeshwari Sachdev (Peshwa Bajirao)
Best Actor Comedy: Rohitashv Gaur (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)
Best Director Comedy: Shashank Bali (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)
Best Actor Supporting Role: Varun Badola (Merey Anganey Mey)
Best Actor Negative Role: Denzil Smith (POW -Bandhi Yudhdh Ke)
Best Thriller Series Horror: Dev
Best Historical/Mythological series: Karamatfal Data Shani by Swastik Productions
Best Anchor News: Rajdeep Sardesai
Best News show/ Current Affair: Rahul Kanwal, Newsroom
Best Director Webseries: Karan Anshuman-Inside Edge
Best Director Drama: Siddharth Kumar Tewary -Karmatfal Data Shani
Best Actor -Web Series: Vivek Oberoi(Inside Edge) and Satish Shah(Sarabhai vs Sarabhai)
Best Serial Drama: P.O.W Bandhi Yudh Ke -Emmay Entertainment
Best Web Series : Inside Edge
Best Actress Negative Role: Kamya Punjabi (Shakti)
Best Actress Comedy: Shubhangi Atre (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)
Best Comedy Serial: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?
Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget
Felicitations
Popular Film Personality on TV: Farah Khan
ITA Pride of Television: Smriti Z Irani
ITA Golden Hour of Indian Television & Television Personality: Amitabh Bachchan
ITA Laurel for Longlasting Popularity: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai -Rajan Shahi
ITA Scroll of Honour for Cinema: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha
Popular
Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah(Devanshi)
Most Popular Entertainer of Television: Maneish Paul
Best Serial: Ishqbaaz
Best Actor : Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaz) & Vivian DSena(Shakti)
Technical
Best Reality Director: Directors of Fear Factor and Dance Plus
Best Videography: The Last Drop India’s Water Crisis
Best Visual Effect: Aarambh VFX producer
Best Costume: Chandrakantha
Best Editing: Gaurav Khera (Defender Of India)
Best Teleplay: Peshwa Bajirao
Best Art Direction: Peshwa Bajirao
Best Story: Bado Bahu
Best Dialogue Drama: Bado Bahu
Best Child Artist: Karmatfal Data Shani
Best TV documentary: Jannat, News 18
Best thriller: NDTV life
Best Children Show: Meri Durga
Best Music Show: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Best Reality Show: Fear Factor
Best Dialogue Comedy: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?
Best Lyricist and Music: Tu Suraj Mey Saanjh Piya ji