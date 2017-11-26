Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 : The Complete List of the One’s who bagged the awards for the night

ITA Awards finds a special place with the television lovers as it is rightfully taken as the Oscars of television. Hence all the rage about this 17th installment in the league of it. This time round as stated earlier there has been a record breaking amount of voting. Maneish Paul announces that this time they have had over 1 crore people voting as the ITA went digital. The awards were announced quite some time back though the channel airs the awards in its full glory today. The categories have been Jury and Popular with some special awards and felicitations. Here’s the complete list of the winners for the year also the special awards and recognitions:

JURY AWARDS

Best Actress Supporting Role: Rajeshwari Sachdev (Peshwa Bajirao)

Best Actor Comedy: Rohitashv Gaur (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)

Best Director Comedy: Shashank Bali (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)

Best Actor Supporting Role: Varun Badola (Merey Anganey Mey)

Best Actor Negative Role: Denzil Smith (POW -Bandhi Yudhdh Ke)

Best Thriller Series Horror: Dev

Best Historical/Mythological series: Karamatfal Data Shani by Swastik Productions

Best Anchor News: Rajdeep Sardesai

Best News show/ Current Affair: Rahul Kanwal, Newsroom

Best Director Webseries: Karan Anshuman-Inside Edge

Best Director Drama: Siddharth Kumar Tewary -Karmatfal Data Shani

Best Actor -Web Series: Vivek Oberoi(Inside Edge) and Satish Shah(Sarabhai vs Sarabhai)

Best Serial Drama: P.O.W Bandhi Yudh Ke -Emmay Entertainment

Best Web Series : Inside Edge

Best Actress Negative Role: Kamya Punjabi (Shakti)

Best Actress Comedy: Shubhangi Atre (Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?)

Best Comedy Serial: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?

Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget

Felicitations

Popular Film Personality on TV: Farah Khan

ITA Pride of Television: Smriti Z Irani

ITA Golden Hour of Indian Television & Television Personality: Amitabh Bachchan

ITA Laurel for Longlasting Popularity: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai -Rajan Shahi

ITA Scroll of Honour for Cinema: Toilet-Ek Prem Katha

Popular

Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah(Devanshi)

Most Popular Entertainer of Television: Maneish Paul

Best Serial: Ishqbaaz

Best Actor : Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaz) & Vivian DSena(Shakti)

Technical

Best Reality Director: Directors of Fear Factor and Dance Plus

Best Videography: The Last Drop India’s Water Crisis

Best Visual Effect: Aarambh VFX producer

Best Costume: Chandrakantha

Best Editing: Gaurav Khera (Defender Of India)

Best Teleplay: Peshwa Bajirao

Best Art Direction: Peshwa Bajirao

Best Story: Bado Bahu

Best Dialogue Drama: Bado Bahu

Best Child Artist: Karmatfal Data Shani

Best TV documentary: Jannat, News 18

Best thriller: NDTV life

Best Children Show: Meri Durga

Best Music Show: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Best Reality Show: Fear Factor

Best Dialogue Comedy: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hae?

Best Lyricist and Music: Tu Suraj Mey Saanjh Piya ji