India’s Most Wanted’s host Suhaib Ilyasi convicted for his wife’s murder

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted TV serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi in connection with the death of his wife, Anju. The argument on the sentence will be held on December 20. IIyasi who had shot to fame with the TV show ‘India’s Most Wanted’ was arrested in March 2000 after his wife was rushed to a hospital from their east Delhi house with fatal stab wounds. Later, charges were framed against the serial producer after his in-laws alleged that he had tortured Anju for dowry.

His wife was taken to the hospital with stab wounds on January 11, 2000 but couldn’t be saved. Her death was initially treated as a suicide. Later her family alleged that she was forced to take her life because of Suhaib who used to torture her. He was initially taken into custody on complaints of dowry harassment which led to Anju’s death. He denied the charge vehemently. Autopsy report couldn’t establish if she stabbed herself or not. Many years later, Anju’s mom demanded he be tried for murder. The trial court did not pay heed to this demand but the Delhi High Court asked east Delhi court in 2014 to get him tried for murder.

