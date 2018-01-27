India’s Next Superstar January 27, 2018 written update: The camaraderie between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut was the highlight of the show

Today’s episode of India’s Next Superstar was one of the anticipated events, as everyone wanted to watch patch-up moment between filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut. As soon as the episode commenced, the superb camaraderie between the trio – Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Kangana Ranaut fortunately or unfortunately overshadowed the performances of the contestants. The much-needed laughter was given by our hosts Karan Wahi and Rithwik Dhanjani. Coming to the contestants and their acts…

Harshvardhan Ahlavat and Natasha Bhardwaj, who portrayed the characters boxing teacher and student start the first act on an impressive note. Rohit Shetty loved the script but suggested Harshvardhan to understand the character in a more better way, while he loved the performance of Natasha, on the other hand, Karan Johar praised Natasha and said her act was fabulous whereas he also suggested Harsh to perform more maturely. (Also Read: Welcome To New York song Pant Mein Gun: Diljit and Sonakshi rock but we are tripping on Rana lifting Karan Johar in his arms)

Next contestants Lekha and Ashish presented a marriage sequence with the background song of Janam Janam from Dilwale, will definitely remind you the advertisement of Virat – Anushka’s Manyavar. The whole act was filled with cuteness and it managed to impress the audience. Pranati and Jash who performed on the theme of Atithi Devo Bhava was the one of the most entertaining act with a twist of social message in it but unfortunately failed to impress the judges.

Karan Taluja and Shruti Sharma who set their act on women safety and empowerment was applauded by the audience and judges for their powerful acts and was easily the best performance of today’s episode. The last performance by contestants Aman and Heli which was a tribute to Bollywood romance made judges unimpressed due to lack of originality in the content.

On the whole, the episode was a complete entertainer and since we will see Kangana Ranaut again in the tomorrow’s episode, the equation between the trio is expected to be rocking.