India’s Next Superstar January 28, 2018 written update: Karan Johar – Kangana Ranaut’s crazy equation made the show a delighful watch

Today’s episode of India’s Next Superstar was easily one of best things as we saw some amazing performances from the aspiring actors. Like the previous episode, Kangana Ranaut added the perfect glamour quotient in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s show. Talking about the opening act which was presented by Ansh and Anjela was the emotional journey of a mother and a son. The soulful and powerful performances of both the actors showcased, why the mother is always called a goddess for every child and the symbol of sacrifice. The performances impressed the judges and forced them to say that it was one of the best performances in the show.

The second act was a light-hearted story presented by Shivank and Naina which showcased the cute bond between neighbour and a young girl. Though the story was decent enough, the acts of both the contestants didn’t manage to impress the judges. Contestants Shaarik and Saiba portrayed the characters of husband and wife in the third act. The comedy story was based on the theme of a desperate husband who wants to spend some quality time with his wife. While Shaarik managed to impress the audience, Saahiba’s act remained flat and one-toned. (Also Read: India’s Next Superstar January 27, 2018, written update: The camaraderie between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut was the highlight of the show)

The final act which was performed by Kanika and Ahmed presented the bitter truth of society’s negative take on intercaste marriage. The intense and powerful performance didn’t only received praises from the judges but also immense support from the audience. Kangana Ranaut also applauded their performance and said it was a splendid performance. In the end of the episode, Saiba and Shivank got eliminated, which made everyone teary-eyed but KJo and Rohit motivated them and said this their new journey, to begin with.