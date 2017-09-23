India’s Oscar entry, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, hit by piracy within 24 hours of its release

Piracy is a nuisance India has failed to conquer. Try what they may, there are a few unscrupulous people who make it their life’s mission to ruin someone’s hardwork and get sadist pleasure out of it. The latest victim of the same in Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton which got leaked within 24 hours of its release at the theatres. According to reports, someone released an HD copy of the film leading to many downloads. Now, this film is the most raved one amongst the three films that released on Friday. Guess it made the miscreants take advantage of the hype.

Apparently, there was a copy with average quality doing the rounds and later they managed to get hold of a high definition version which was leaked. The links are getting shared on social media which will affect Newton’s box office collection dearly. A small film like this needs all the earnings it can get because only then filmmakers will dare to make such films and investors would pump in their money. Such films deserve to be narrated on the big screen. But such manhandling of its prints will severely affect the future of these films.

Yesterday, people were cheering at the fact that Newton has been declared India’s entry to the Oscars. Nobody had any doubt that the film deserved this achievement. The film has been unanimously loved by whoever watched it. Critics can’t stop calling it the best film of the year but not everyone sees it this way, clearly. These kinds of films don’t get a massive opening but eventually grow on people to become a success story. Same happened with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Hopefully, people will refrain from watching it pirated and check it out at the theatres.