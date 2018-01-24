IndiaWithPadmaavat starts trending on Twitter after everyone has had enough of Karni Sena – see tweets

Gone are the days when a fringe group will start protesting against a movie and it will be banned in India like the film Water was. The protests against the inches-away-from-release film, Padmaavat are growing violent. Earlier in the day members of fringe groups have gone on a rampage of destruction and vandalism. They have torched buses, threatened to set theatres ablaze, and vandalised public property. But Indians have had enough of this senseless drama. While many are coming out in droves to watch the paid preview of the film being screened tonight (shows across the country are houseful), remaining have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over the likes of Karni Sena. #IndianWithPadmaavat is the top trend on Twitter right now.

It is so great to see citizens finally coming together to shut down the noise made by fringe groups. The outrage poured on the internet when a heart-wrenching video of little kids terrorised by a certain fringe group went viral. The video has a vandalised school bus, with kids still aboard, making its way to safety. The kids have ducked down on the floors to save themselves from the violence. “I am Rajput and Goons of #KarniSena doesn’t represent us !!

#IndiaWithPadmaavat” wrote one angry citizen on Twitter. Another one calls out the act and says, “#IndiaWithPadmaavat Wow!! Brave Rajputs attacking school kids! Go to border instead if you have the guts.”

Check out some other tweets on India with Padmaavat here…

#IndiaWithPadmaavat India. The only country that loses its mind over a movie. A film. A motion picture. The only country that causes mayhem over a work of “fiction”. The only country that gets influenced by politicians prying on vote-bank politics so easily. — Anirudh (@rudha13) January 24, 2018

Groups like Kerni Sena nd Bajrang Dal are full of morons nd uneducated vulgar people #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Deepak (@DeepakDavid8) January 24, 2018

Its Government job to protect people and the rights of people please wake up and stop this nuisance #IndiaWithPadmaavat — gaurav naidu (@gauravnaidu2) January 24, 2018

Karni Sena is disgrace to Hindus in General and Rajputs in Particular. SHAME #JeetiBaziMatHaroRajput #IndiaWithPadmaavat — Mohit Rana (@ItsMohitRana) January 24, 2018

Protests, Violence, Death threats, Attacks all around!

& they think they are ‘protecting’ our History & Culture!#IndiaWithPadmaavat — MEGHA ⚡ (@iMegha05) January 24, 2018

I have only one thing to say after seeing this #IndiaWithPadmaavat pic.twitter.com/Mp7XLVlFvf — Tarun (@Tarun23Says) January 24, 2018

#IndiaWithPadmaavat only way to counter Karni sena is make film hit, pls go and watch with families and friends — rajennair (@rajennair) January 24, 2018

Padmaavat, formerly titled Padmavati, stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a folklore about Rani Padmini of Chittor. It was subjected to violence because of the misconception that it has content that would hurt Rajput sentiments.