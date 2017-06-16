Indu Sarkar trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi stands out as Madhur Bhandarkar takes on the Emergency of 1975

After taking on dance bars, politics, traffic signals, corporate boards, page 3 parties, police force, jails, fashion shows and calendar shoots (Phew!), Madhur Bhandarkar’s next will be about what’s often said as the darkest phase in Indian politics – the Emergency of 1975 that lasted till 1977. Very few movies have been made about this era, thanks to the controversy surrounding the subject. But then with the change in the political regime, Madhur Bhandarkar, who doesn’t shy away from invoking controversies in his movies, is making Indu Sarkar, which takes potshots at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her elder son Sanjay Gandhi who ruled the nation with an iron fist during the period. However going by the trailer, the focus is not on them but rather on Kirti Kulhari’s character – a stammering woman who decides to take on the government’s autocratic ways by joining the rebel forces.

Indu Sarkar looks unlike any movie Madhur Bhandarkar has made till now, and thankfully, at least going by the promo, he has stayed away from his usual cliches like gay tropes and sleazy characters. However, that doesn’t mean he is going to take a controversial stand on the whole issue. He is going all out against the Congress government of that era, particularly with Sanjay Gandhi (who had created quite a furore then as the man behind the curtain) and his mother, Indira Gandhi. While on that, Neil Nitin Mukesh quite stands out as the more aggressive Gandhi brother (who later died in a plane crash, one which he was piloting). There are some really good actors in the cast as well – Anupam Kher, Parvin Dabbas, Zakir Hussain, Tota Roy Chowdhury. Kirti Kulhari, who impressed us with a strong performance in PINK, looks confident enough to take on the lead role here (though I am not exactly convinced with her stammering). The milieu of that period also looks right.

Here’s the trailer…



Since some of the members involved in the project have shown an affiliation to another party, we are not sure how impartial the movie will be, something Madhur Bhandarkar is not exactly shown an affinity to. But we are sure the Congress party have already taken their knives out as soon as they have watched the trailer. The movie is scheduled to release on 28 July.

P.S. Noticed one other thing. In the initial portions, the trailer mentions Madhur Bhandarkar as the National Award winning director of Chandni Bar, Traffic Signal, Page 3, Satta, Fashion, Corporate and even Heroine, but no mention of Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and Calendar Girls. Someone has short term memory loss here, it seems!