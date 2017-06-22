Inferno director Ron Howard given the reins of directing Star Wars spinoff Han Solo movie

In a controversial run of events, the directing duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the duties of directing the Han Solo movie, which is a spinoff based on the Star Wars movies, while the movie was in the middle of filming. The decision to fire Miller and Lord, known for their terrific work in making The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street movies, have baffled the fans. The reason given for firing them was the usual cliched one, ‘creative differences. Now LucasFilm, the company behind the production of the Star Wars movies, have found a replacement for the duo in Ron Howard.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has released a statement where she announced the replacement. She said, “At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Ron Howard is a competent director and has made some good movies like Apollo 13, Rush and A Beautiful Mind. However, he is going through a lean phase in the career with his last couple of movie like In The Heart of the Sea and Inferno not faring well at the box office. Lord and Miller, meanwhile, have their devoted fan base thanks to their humourous style of film-making and their hiring was a huge reason many were interested in the Han Solo movie.

Coming to the movie which is scheduled to release in May 2018, Alden Ehrenreich plays the younger Han Solo (Harrison Ford played the character in the previous movies), while the movie also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton.