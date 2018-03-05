[INSIDE DETAILS] Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao’s beach wedding was one dreamy affair held in Mahabalipuram

Talking about surprise weddings, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Maria Rao dropped a bomb on us this weekend by getting hitched in Mahabalipuram. The extremely intimate function was graced by family members and close friends. The only person from the industry was Evelyn Sharma. The marriage vows happened on a beach where a small set up was made with flowers. It happened at a beach resort in Mahabalipuram. The coastal paradise has quite a few beach resorts that have facilities for destination weddings. So, amidst the golden sands and blue waters, the couple said I do. (Also Read: First pics out! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now MARRIED)

The couple who announced their engagement last year had stated that they would marry in a year’s time. An elegant beach wedding was the dream of the bride, Rochelle. The couple made a few trips to Chennai last year and finally zeroed down on Mahabalipuram as the perfect locale for that fairytale wedding. While Keith wore a light blue semi formal suit with a pink shirt, Rochelle was in a white gown with silver sequins. It had a long cape and slit. She wore her hair in an updo with a tiara. Her makeup was done by Kyana Emmot. Rochelle kept it rather natural using just a bit of bronzer and lip gloss. She looked as fresh as dew.

Rochelle’s was overseeing all the preparations. She got help from her sister, Paloma who lives in Chennai. It was a low-key wedding but a totally classic one. Jazz singer Nadisha Thomas who is known for her proficiency in Jazz sang at the marriage. It was elegant, chic and tasteful just like the couple. Bollywood Life wishes them a lifetime of togetherness.