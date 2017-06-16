Inside Edge trailer: Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha’s web series uncovers the dirty game behind cricket leagues

It’s great to see major production houses getting into the business of web series like Yash Raj Films, Eros and Balaji Productions. Now add Excel Productions to that list. The production house owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has given us a few memorable movies like Don, Lakshya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On and Fukrey. Now they are making their debut with online content, as they are all set to launch their new web series, Inside Edge, on Amazon Prime. Inside Edge is based on India’s favourite sport, cricket, but more than the actual game, they are interested in showcasing the dirty ongoings behind the tournaments, especially IPL.

Now they have not taken any kind of names here, but the trailer of Inside Edge that was launched some time back has a tournament similar to that of the IPL. Like I said before, the makers are more interested in the bizarre politics of sex, greed and power behind these tournaments. So we have Richa Chadha playing an actress and a pressurised team owner (which was rumoured to be based on Preity Zinta). Angad Bedi plays the captain of a team, while Tanuj Virwani plays another team member, known for his playboy ways. Sanjay Suri is playing a coach. Then there is Vivek Oberoi in stylish suits, with an intro scene where it looks like he is breathing through an apparatus a la Dennis Hopper in Blue Velvet. He is called ‘The Mastermind’, perhaps he is the one organising the tournament (and maybe based on former IPL honcho Lalit Modi). The trailer is quite intriguing, and the matches are choreographed well. Amit Sial, Sayani Gupta and Sarah Jane Dias make for the rest of the cast.

Here’s the trailer…

Inside Edge is directed by former critic turned director Karan Anshuman, who earlier made his directorial debut with Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Bangistan. The entire series will be available online on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.