[INSIDE PIC] Naamkarann actress Poonam Preet gets engaged to Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani after dating for six years

Looks like it’s the wedding season in the TV industry. After Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who tied the knot in a royal wedding at Alwar, Rajasthan, Naamkarann actress Poonam Preet and Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani got engaged to each other. Last night, the couple exchanged rings in Surat in a grand affair which was attended by some of their television fraternity friends.

The lovebirds have been in a courtship for almost six years and finally decided to get engaged. However, they are not planning a marriage soon, as they want to focus on their professional lives. While Poonam flaunted a baby pink lehenga and looked gorgeous, Sanjay stole the night in a blue sherwani. The couple looked adorable and their sparkling chemistry was proof of their unwavering love for each other. The wedding was also attended by television actress Ruhi Chaturvedi and Abhishek Kapur. Check out the engagement pictures here… (Also Read: Poonam Preet of Naamkarann fame to get engaged with beau Sanjay Gagnani)

While speaking about their relationship with a leading daily. Sanjay had said, “Communication is crucial for any relationship to grow. There’s always so much to talk about when you’re from the same industry. Exchanging viewpoints, helping each other, criticising, praising, discussing things about the industry… all this helps in creating a better understanding.” On the other hand, Poonam said, “Fellow actors understand the erratic schedules of the profession and there is no need for explanations.”

Congratulations are in the order for the recently engaged couple. For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.