[Inside Pic] Rajinikanth lights up a family wedding with his million-watt smile

If there is one star who exudes a superstar aura – it’s Rajinikanth. Whether it’s on the screen or off-screen, Rajinikanth’s presence can’t be ignored. He is Thalaiva after all. While the actor is making news for all his latest films, he is also busy on the social front. Turns out, His brother in law YG Mahendran ‘s son got married earlier today.Rajinikanth was part of the celebrations. A picture of the superstar with the newly married couple is now doing the rounds. The actor looks fresh, stylish in his signature kurta teamed with his salt n pepper beard. The hundred watt smile completes the look. The actor seems to be happy and upbeat. While the celebrations are reason enough, he has given his fans other reasons to be thrilled as well. Also Read: Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

On February 10th, It was officially announced that Kaala Karikaalan was set to release on April 27th. This news has confirmed that 2.0 is not releasing anytime soon. Fans are happy nonetheless after all a Rajinikanth film is releasing at the end of the day. The film is based on a powerful don from Dharavi. The movie is largely set in Mumbai. Rajinikanth’s avatar will take on a desi twist as he embraces the kurta and mundu. But just like in Kabali, he will sport the salt n pepper beard. Fans are super excited as this movie is a Pa Ranjith creation, the same director who gave us Kabali. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. This summer, Rajinikanth is coming!As for 2.0 the film has been pushed yet again for the third time. The movie reportedly will release in the latter half of 201. But no official announcements have been made.

In other news, Rajinikanth has confirmed his entry into politics but there haven’t been any consecutive announcements post the one on 31st December.