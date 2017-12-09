[INSIDE PIC]: Taimur Ali Khan can’t contain his happiness as he attends Adira’s birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan is a happy camper. He is having the best time of his life at Adira’s first birthday bash and we can see why. For a little kid like him, who is yet to turn one, such a large gathering with so many tots in attendance, must be nothing less than a picnic. And what kid doesn’t like a picnic. While we are sure that by the time he grows up, he will have no memory of this party whatsoever but these pictures will remind him of the gala time that he had at this birthday party. Yes, you read that right. Taimur’s aunt, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of the little one, looking happy as only a baby can be. Check out the picture right here…

Taimur chilling 😍 #birthdayparty🎈🎁🎉❤️ Thank you rani for a lovely evening ! #beautifulmoments#birthday#friends#family#fun 📸 #photocredit @theshilpashetty A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:53am PST

Taimur is such a cutie, right? The manner in which his mother looks at him is proof enough of his cuteness. If his mother, who is with him all the time, can be so enamoured by him, we are also allowed a little bit of fawning, no? Proud aunt, Karisma, too, seems to be just as besotted by the little guy and thanks to her we have this moment captured to be treasured forever. This is one of those pictures that you frame, isn’t it. Taimur’s laughter is infectious and while we see enough of him from time to time, this pic makes us wish he would make daily appearances and offer us glimpses of his cuteness.

However, in her happiness, Karisma seems to have forgotten that Taimur had also attended Laksshya’s birthday party with mom in June this year. Well, she can be forgiven for she has done us a favour really by sharing this absolutely delectable picture of the littlest nawaab.