Inside pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s Christian wedding was an elegant affair, pictures shared by Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra are proof

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble were pronounced husband and wife as the two said, ‘I do’ to each other last night (December 1). It was a Christian style wedding, and quite a few TV celebrities were in attendance. Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar and Abigail Pandey played Aashka’s bridesmaids along with some of her other friends. The pictures that Mouni and other attendees shared from the wedding prove that it was an elegant affair. Sana Khan, Karanvir Bohra along with wife Teejay Sidhu, Adaa Khan were also a part of the wedding.

Mouni was very happy as she not only got to be one of Aashka’s bridesmaids, but also managed to catch the bouquet. “Wonder who caught the brides bouquet ? 🤔👱🏻‍♀️💐#ThisBridesmaidsAccomplishments,” read the caption on Mouni’s picture in which she shows off the brides bouquet.

Check out all the pics that were shared by Mouni, Karanvir, Sana and others on their respective social media accounts:

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri played when Aashka walked down the aisle and needless to say, almost everyone had tears in their eyes at that time. In fact when, Aashka and Brent were exchanging the wedding vows, the two kept exchanging looks with each other. It was all very romantic. There came a point when Aashka too had tears in her eyes, but she managed to control them. ALSO READ: First pictures and videos of Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s magical wedding are OUT!

After getting hitched in a Christian style wedding, the two will marry again according to the Hindu tradition. There is a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony that will take place today (December 2). And tomorrow (December 3), the couple will exchange wedding vows yet again in Ahemdabad.

For the traditional wedding, Aashka got the designers of Padmavati, Rimple and Harpreet Narula to make her wedding lehenga. She even got a customised mangalsutra to match her tattoo.

Keep watching this space as we bring you all the latest updates from Aashka and Brent’s wedding celebrations.