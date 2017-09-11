INSIDE PICS: Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal’s wedding was one grand affair

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Anas Rashid married his fiancee Heena Iqbal on Saturday. It was a gala ceremony in the actor’s hometown of Malerkotla in Punjab. Anas’ mom was wanting him to be married for a long time and her prayers have been answered. Heena used to work in Chandigarh in the corporate sector as a HR professional. The couple will soon come to Delhi where Anas plans to organise a small function for friends. Producer Sumeet Mittal of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame was a guest at Anas’ reception. He wore a black shimmering sherwani for the reception. Here is a look at the pics.. (Also Read: Anas Rashid of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame gets married to Heena Iqbal – view pics!)
# #celebrations #Wedding Brightly illuminated Anas and Heena home at Malerkotla.. #HeeNas #happydaysahead #anasrashidmediahubofficial
A post shared by ARMH -Team Anas (@anasrashidmediahub) on
Our Anas, audiences’ Sooraj got #married. #Happiness was all around, very much #visible 🤗 so so #happy for him. #God #bless the #couple 😊 Credit FB: @sumeetm Sir @anasrashid2016 ji @iqbalheena ji @anasrashidmediahub #10september #11september #2017 #anasrashid #actor #wedding #sumeetmittal #producer #SSP #india #wonderful #pic #in #insta #instagram #iloveyousomuch #huge #fan #forever #antonia #georgieva
Anas said that he has complete faith in the concept of arranged marriages and the responsibilities that it entails. He says he finds her honest and simple. Bollywood Life wishes them a very happy married life…