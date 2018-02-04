[INSIDE PICS] Gautam Rode gets engaged to Pankhuri Awasthy in the lap of royalty

Dreamy destination weddings are the order of the day. Bollywood Life informed you that Gautam Rode was getting married to Pankhuri Awasthy over the weekend and now we have pictures from the ceremonies just for you. The handsome hunk flew down to Delhi and now the families are in Alwar, Rajasthan where the functions will happen over two days. The venue is one of the stunning fort palaces in the town of Alwar, which is a tourist hub. It is just 150 km from Delhi, which makes it very convenient for the families and guests. The picturesque Tijara Fort Palace has been decked up for the venue. One of the new heritage hotels, it offers sweeping views of the mountains, fields and Jain Temples in the area. (Also Read: FIRST PIC! Gautam Rode’s would-be bride Pankhuri Awasthy looks radiant at her mehendi)

In the mehendi, Pankhuri wore a lovely bright pink ensemble with kundan jewellery. Gautam looked dapper in navy blue kurta. For the evening, the couple have chosen the colours of Rajasthan, the sandstone pink that is so famous. Pankhuri is wedding a light pink lehenga with embellishments. Teamed with diamond jewellery and dewy makeup, she looks fabulous. Since they had a small roka function with only family members in attendance, this is more regal ring exchanging ceremony. Check out these pics…

The hot actor was the dream man for so many women all over the globe. Today, there was the mehendi and engagement party while tomorrow are the actual nuptials.They wanted to marry on a date when their near and dear ones would be available to attend the happy occasion. They met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and love blossomed. Stay tuned for more scoop and updates…