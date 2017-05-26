[INSIDE PICS] Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s candid clicks from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Karan Johar‘s birthday bash was a star-studded one! All the who’s who of Bollywood and even the television industry attended the party to wish the filmmaker. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra – you name it and they were there. The only person missing from the party was Kareena Kapoor Khan and it did come as quite a surprise since she is best friends with the 45-year old filmmaker but we are sure that something more important kept her away from the party. Just like any other Bollywood party, this one was also full of gossip and interesting scoops.

These inside pictures from the party are proof enough that KJo’s party was a hoot and no one went home disappointed. Since Karan is popular for his pout selfies, most actors also pulled off a pout when they posed with him for selfies. Katrina Kaif was busy posing with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra while Ranbir was chilling with Anushka Sharma. This party also saw Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan posing together with Manish Malhotra. It is probably the first time that these two star kids have been seen posing together. Check out these inside pictures from the party right here. (ALSO READ: 5 things we noticed about Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s birthday bash)

When Alia, Katrina, Anaita and Karan nailed the pout

Such perfect pouts, don’t you think?

When Sidharth and Katrina decided to ditch the pout

Even though Kat and Sid aren’t pouting in this one, it makes for one perfect group selfie.

Ranbir and Anushka’s black and white moment with Karan

Well, Ranbir did create quite a scene outside the party venue and was captured in a very bad mood. Looks like KJo’s party and his best friends, Anushka and Aditya Roy Kapur, cheered him up. Even though Kat and Ranbir were partying under the same roof, there were absolutely no awkward moments and they made sure they had lots of fun at the party.

KJo and Deepika Padukone had the cutest moment

Deepika and Karan had the cutest encounter at the party. You can see in these pictures how Karan is styling Deepika’s hair and the actress can’t stop gushing. Awwww, you guys!

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan posing with Manish Malhotra

So much hotness in one picture! Well, these two had the best time at the party. Rumour has it that Jhanvi was trying to grab Ranbir’s attention at the party and keeping a safe distance from her half-brother, Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, Karan was busy introducing Sara to everyone at the party.

So what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.