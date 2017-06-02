Inside Pics: Laksshya Kapoor sharing an eyelock with Abhishek Kapoor’s son is the cutest one ever!

Tusshar Kapoor and his entire family was over the moon yesterday as Laksshya turned one. The doting dad was personally involved in the birthday preparations of his tiny tot. They made sure it was a small affair and primarily a kiddie party. So, we had the moms right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kanchi Kaul and Neelam Kothari gracing it. We saw how Taimur sent everyone in a tizzy as he tried to greet the paparazzi aided by his yummy mummy. Now, here are some inside pictures from the birthday bash that will give you an idea about how cute it really was. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are the new BFFs in town)

We saw Laksshya bonding with his cousin, Isana Kapoor. Yes, Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya also attended the duo with her little munchkin and the little ones took a fancy in each other. Both the boys wore black and Laksshya seemed intrigued by Isana’s big floppy hair, which is like AbRam’s. Just see them sharing this eyelock. The moment was captured by mommy Pragya and shared by Ekta as well. Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia’s sons Azai and Ivarr also attended the do with mommy Kanchi Kaul. Ekta was seen in a cute moment with Ivarr. Check out these inside pics…

Happiest birthday my darling Laksshya ❤️ may god bless you with all the happiness in the world! Lots of love from Tai 😘 #laksshyakapoor #isanakapoor #isanakafasana #gennext #brothers #happybirthday A post shared by Pragya Kapoor (@pragyadav) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Aluwalia jr loves geminis!! It’s in his bhagya A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Aunties babies n me( didi) A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Mumbai Mirror reported that the Golmaal actor organised a designated toddler zone, a tattoo corner, a guitarist, a dedicated corner for Insta Pics and also an interactive puppet show for Laksshya’s birthday bash. About his friends attending the do, Tusshar said, “I would like to keep it a secret. It’ll be a close-knit group of people, who have got to know him, dropping by to wish him. I also want my family to share the moment with me so I have asked dad, mum, Ekta and my cousins to save the date.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…