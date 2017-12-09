[INSIDE PICS]: Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s birthday party was a hit with Bollywood’s celeb brigade – here’s proof

If you thought you know how grand a birthday party can get, you were obviously mistaken for Adira’s birthday party has literally won the award of the best birthday ever. And this wasn’t even her first birthday. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter, Adira, celebrated her 2nd birthday today and it was marked with a lavish celebration.

From what we could gauge from the pictures, there were a lot of balloons and rides at the event, making it every kid’s dream come true. No wonder by the time it was photo hour, all kids looked exhausted but oh-so-happy. While the birthday girl sure must have had a great time what with all the attention being showered her way, we are yet to get our hands on a picture of the little one. But Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur ensured we weren’t disappointed at all. He posed and preened for the cameras while looking like a doll throughout. What a joy he is at every outing! He was accompanied by his mother, Kareena, and aunt, Karisma. While Kareena was dressed casually in a grey tee, denims and boots, Karisma kept it low-key in pants and a jacket. Check out the inside pics right here…

Apart from Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya was also present at the do. He seemed just as enamoured as Taimur by all the goings-on. What’s more…this party also marked the public debut of Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, who both looked like angels. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s daughter, Nitara, was also present for the party as was our favourite boy, AbRam Khan. Shilpa Shetty’s son, Viaan, also seemed to be having a great time at the party. Shilpa wore a cool black number that seemed party appropriate. She was also accompanied by her sister, Shamita. We also spotted Alia arriving at the venue but we are yet to see her partying. Apart from her, Rekha was also present at the do and like always, looked like a million bucks. Sridevi made an appearance too, with daughter Khushi in tow. While Sridevi was wearing a pale pink pantsuit, Khushi chose to go with flared denims and a red tee.

The star host of the evening, Rani Mukerji, chose a bright red number for the party. With her hair tied up, Rani looked like she had been taking care of all her guests and ensuring that everyone had fun while she kept the birthday girl company as well. We love how well organised the event seemed and Shilpa Shetty seems to agree with us, as she captioned her pic saying, “#AdirasBirthdayparty was like the premier of a magnum opus😬😂Ha ha Well done #Rani happiest birthday to your doll😘😘”

