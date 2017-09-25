[Inside pics] Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar had a rocking night at Vogue Women Of The Year Awards

Last weekend was pretty big if you ask us because we were working and our Bolly celebs made it worth it. First, they decided to set the red carpet on fire during GQ Men Of The Year Awards, had a dinner bash with the Ambanis on Saturday and wrapped up Sunday with Vogue Women Of The Year awards. All in all, it was a wonderful weekend if you ask us and now we have inside pictures of the last awards as well. It seems the night was pretty awesome for the celebs…at least Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pictures suggest so.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bonding on the Vogue Women Of The Year red carpet make us wish they do a film soon – watch video

The red carpet glittered and twinkled as celebs sashayed on it flaunting their exquisite attires. While everyone is divided on who was the best and worst dressed at the event, we have been checking out the pictures since they came out. We loved how Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mingled on the red carpet, Karan Johar pouted, while being flanked by his besties, Gauri and Shweta Bachchan, and much more. But you have got to see what was happening inside the party…

Snapshoot : King Khan And Gauri Khan With friends Pose in #VOGUEWOMENOFTHEYEAR Awards ❤ last night 😍 #Shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #srkian #srk_heart A post shared by Iam_Srk_Fan (@srk_heart) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

#Repost @padmalakshmi (@get_repost) ・・・ @official_shahrukh_khan #aishwaryaraibachchan @gaurikhan and lil’ ol me going all #Bollywood @vogueindia #voguewomenoftheyear A post shared by SRK king of Bollywood (@shahrukhkhanuniverse) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

@vogueindia #VogueWomenOfTheYear #Awards when you pose with the very beautiful #aishwaryaraibachchan you better look good #friendsforever ….. @mmalhotraworld A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Don’t you just miss not witnessing that extravaganza on the red carpet?