[INSIDE PICS] Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash made special with a 3-tier safari themed cake and countless balloons

It is a truly special evening at the Pataudi Palace. Yes, the whole place has been decked up for Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday. Parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan could not be happier. We can see that a play area has been made specially for the kids. However, it was the cake that looked oh-so yummy. It is a three tier cake with a safari theme. Blue and white balloons are dotting the palace, which is already decked for Christmas. Aunt Karisma has been sharing pictures of the event and we are just so thankful. A few fan clubs have also posted pictures. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan is tempting us to get on a bicycle ride with him through this latest pic)

The mini nawab rang in his first birthday surrounded by his grandparents and members of the two khandaans. Kareena’s best friend Karan Johar also attended the party with his twins Yash and Roohi. Others like Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, Shah Rukh Khan’s tiny tot AbRam are expected to be there for the evening bash. We have seen how the grounds are decorated with fairy tales for the intimate evening. Taimur looks happy with so many people around. Since morning, we have been treated to one cute picture after another of the adorable munchkin. (Also Read: Taimur cuts his first birthday cake while Kareena and Saif cannot take their eyes off each other)

The palace of Pataudi is located in Haryana and spread over acres and acres. Right from enjoying a ride on horseback to a tractor ride, everyone is having a lot of fun there. We can see that Kareena and Karisma have co-ordinated their looks with pants, sweaters and boots. We know the sisters love footwear. More and more pics will be coming through the evening. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….