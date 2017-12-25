[Inside Pics] Taimur spends quality time with his grandparents at his first Christmas brunch!

It’s that time of the year again when the entire Kapoor Khaandaan gets together for the annual Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor’s house. Although initially there were speculations that the family might call off the brunch considering Shashi Kapoor passed away earlier this month but look how this year turned out to be all the more special with Taimur being the newest addition. In fact, the little turned heads by not just accompanying his mum Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan but by also getting onto his feet and letting the world know that he’s gradually started taking his baby steps. Well, with no second thoughts we can say that today’s brunch must have been all about Taimur, the cutest and the youngest member of the family. Also read: FIRST PICS! Taimur takes baby steps as he arrives at the annual Christmas brunch with Kareena and Saif

While we already brought to you pics of Taimur arriving hand in hand with Kareena and Saif. We just got our hands on these inside pics from the brunch as Karisma shared them on Instagram saying, “With the grand lady.” Oh, look at that smile on his face as he is happily goofing around with his great grandmother. There’s also this another group picture where you can see Taimur comfortably relaxing on grandpa Randhir Kapoor’s lap with Kareena, Karisma and her kids squeezing into the frame. Here, check out the inside pics below:

#christmaslunch#family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

With the grand lady#greatgrandma#greatgrandkids#christmascheer#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Reminds us of this interview when Randhir Kapoor had elated about the fact how he loves spending time with Taimur as he had said, “I love spending time with my grandkids, and Taimur is the youngest, so everyone is so fond of him. He is not cranky, but a bit naughty and, yeah, smart, too. Whether it’s his blue eyes or his looks, he definitely has the Kapoor genes.”